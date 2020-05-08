POLICE have seized more than 300 "illegally-driven" vehicles in the past two months while carrying out roadside Covid-19 checks.

Between Sunday, March 1 and Saturday, May 2, Gwent Police seized 261 vehicles for motorists driving without valid motor insurance and 28 for not driving a licence, a spokesman said.

And a further 40 vehicles were taken off the roads in the same period because the driver had neither valid insurance nor a driving licence.

Since the start of government guidelines around coronavirus, police have been conducting roadside checks, ensuring only essential journeys are taken.

On average, 44 "illegally-driven" vehicles have been seized per week in the force area.

(This vehicle was seized as the car was "uninsured", said Gwent Police.)

(This vehicle was seized as the driver only had a provisional licence and was not accompanied bt a supervised licence holder or had L-plates, police said. Picture: Gwent Police.)

The "drastic reduction" in traffic has allowed police to "easily identify vehicles which are being driven illegally," said Superintendent Glyn Fernquest, of Gwent Police’s operational support unit.

READ MORE:

He added: “The law around driving an insured vehicle and owning a valid driving licence has not changed – these are still mandatory requirements to be in command of a vehicle on our roads.

“Having neither of these essential documents is even worse and there can be no excuses for this – you must have insurance and an in-date driving licence.

"If you are caught driving without insurance or a licence, or both, you will face enforcement action as you can at any other time of the year.”