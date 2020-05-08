A REVOLUTION in the way roads in Wales are aligned for traffic is to be triggered by the effect that coronavirus restrictions have had on how we travel.

Road or lane closures - with filters for cyclists, the bringing forward of trials for 20mph limits, and footpath widening, are among a range of 'pop-up' measures that councils are being urged to consider implementing.

The aim is to transform Wales’ transport system, taking into consideration examples introduced in places like Milan and Berlin in response to quieter roads.

Welsh Government deputy transport minister Lee Waters says "we don't need to go back to normal", and has written to councils inviting them to submit proposals for temporary measures that would improve the conditions for sustainable and active travel.

The restrictions have brought huge reductions in traffic on roads, fewer people using public transport, and more people walking and cycling, and the Welsh Government's call to action is driven by the expectation that social distancing will need to be observed for months to come, as well as uncertainty around future transport patterns.

There has also been a huge uptake in digital remote working, which calls into question the need to travel long distances for work.

'Pop-up measures’ being encouraged include, but are not limited to:

• Road closures or lane closures, with filters for cyclists;

• 20mph limits, bringing forward trials for the introduction of default 20mph limits;

• Footway widening and decluttering;

• Real time information systems, including occupancy levels;

• Temporary crossing facilities;

• Bus lanes, bus only roads, and park & ride schemes;

• Enhanced waiting facilities to encourage social distancing.

It is intended that such measures be considered for small towns and rural areas, and not only large towns and cities. Councils have been asked to reply by May 21 and some measures could be introduced in early summer.

“The immense challenges of coronavirus have severely disrupted our transport network and I am clear that we don’t need to go back to normal," said Mr Waters.

"We have a chance to do things differently, helping more people to walk, cycle and travel in sustainable ways.

“To do this we need to make changes quickly. I want local authorities to be imaginative, drawing on good practice from towns and cities across the globe.

"By re-allocating road space and changing our environment we can alter the way people think about travelling. These changes will support much needed improvements in air quality, decarbonisation and public health."