GWENT boasts some brilliant independent coffee shops and cafes.
From serving the finest artisan coffee to creating a comfortable and warm environment, each business has its different selling points.
So it was no surprise that when we asked our readers to name the coffee shops and cafes they were most looking forward to visiting once lockdown was over, that we were inundanted with responses.
Here are the places you are most looking forward to visiting again
Parc Pantry – Newport
(Parc Pantry owners Ant Cook (right) and Matt Ellis (left))
The Hummingbird – Llanover
Loading
We’re open! For COFFEE, CAKE, BREAKFASTS & LUNCH.... see you all soon! . . . . . #hummingbirdgifts #hummingbirdcoffeeshop #hummingbirdllanover #hummingbirdgiftshop #hummingbirdclothing #hummingbirdhandbags #hummingbirdaccessories
McKenzie’s – Blackwood
(Owner Rob Duggan outside his cafe in Blackwood.)
Woodies – Blackwood
Loading
Fresh in the fridge today Rolo Cheesecake #blowthediet #woodies #blackwood #beautiful #cake #coffee #independent #coffeeshop #giveusatry
The Secret Garden Cafe – Newport
(The Secret Garden Cafe is popular with locals.)
The Coffee Mill – Risca
Loading
Standard Sunday, pop to the shop for an hour. Spend the whole day re arranging the cwtchy area and painting. Big shout out to Mr S for doing all this today. Always good to refresh and keep our standards as high as ever.
Cwtch Cafe - Abergavenny
(The Cwtch Cafe is one of the best coffee shops in Abergavenny.)
READ MORE: Takeaway food hygiene results for Torfaen this year
READ MORE: KFC in Newport has reopened
Brew - Risca
(Lisa Randall at Brew, a newly opened coffee house in Risca. Picture: christinsleyphotography.co.uk.)
The Green – Caerleon
(The Green boasts a cosy interior.)
Quarters – Newport
(Onwers Jack Slocombe and Jon Roberts outside their coffee shop in the heart of Newport.)
Toast at Tutshill - Chepstow
Loading
Our new Sourdough Welsh Rarebit has gone down a storm this week. Coffee and cheese make EVERYTHING better. 💛
READ MORE: Food hygiene results for takeaways in Newport this year
READ MORE: Newport parks to re-open next week
Beth’s Bakes - Newport
(Beth's Bakes is still open for delivery, but the shop is closed. Picture: South Wales Argus.)
Rogue Fox - Newport
(Will Green owner of The Rogue Fox Coffee House in Newport. www.christinsleyphotography.co.uk)