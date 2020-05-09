GWENT boasts some brilliant independent coffee shops and cafes.

From serving the finest artisan coffee to creating a comfortable and warm environment, each business has its different selling points.

So it was no surprise that when we asked our readers to name the coffee shops and cafes they were most looking forward to visiting once lockdown was over, that we were inundanted with responses.

Here are the places you are most looking forward to visiting again

Parc Pantry – Newport

(Parc Pantry owners Ant Cook (right) and Matt Ellis (left))

The Hummingbird – Llanover

Loading We’re open! For COFFEE, CAKE, BREAKFASTS & LUNCH.... see you all soon! . . . . . #hummingbirdgifts #hummingbirdcoffeeshop #hummingbirdllanover #hummingbirdgiftshop #hummingbirdclothing #hummingbirdhandbags #hummingbirdaccessories View on Instagram

McKenzie’s – Blackwood

(Owner Rob Duggan outside his cafe in Blackwood.)

Woodies – Blackwood

Loading Fresh in the fridge today Rolo Cheesecake #blowthediet #woodies #blackwood #beautiful #cake #coffee #independent #coffeeshop #giveusatry View on Instagram

The Secret Garden Cafe – Newport

(The Secret Garden Cafe is popular with locals.)

The Coffee Mill – Risca

Loading Standard Sunday, pop to the shop for an hour. Spend the whole day re arranging the cwtchy area and painting. Big shout out to Mr S for doing all this today. Always good to refresh and keep our standards as high as ever. View on Instagram

Cwtch Cafe - Abergavenny

(The Cwtch Cafe is one of the best coffee shops in Abergavenny.)

Brew - Risca

(Lisa Randall at Brew, a newly opened coffee house in Risca. Picture: christinsleyphotography.co.uk.)

The Green – Caerleon

(The Green boasts a cosy interior.)

Quarters – Newport

(Onwers Jack Slocombe and Jon Roberts outside their coffee shop in the heart of Newport.)

Toast at Tutshill - Chepstow

Loading Our new Sourdough Welsh Rarebit has gone down a storm this week. Coffee and cheese make EVERYTHING better. 💛 View on Instagram

Beth’s Bakes - Newport

(Beth's Bakes is still open for delivery, but the shop is closed. Picture: South Wales Argus.)

Rogue Fox - Newport

(Will Green owner of The Rogue Fox Coffee House in Newport. www.christinsleyphotography.co.uk)