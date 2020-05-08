A MAN was remanded in custody after he appeared in court charged with two counts of assault.
Christian Verrall, 31, of Bryngwyn Road, Newport, is accused of causing grievous bodily harm with intent and inflicting grievous bodily harm on Craig Bond.
He pleaded not guilty to the charges before Judge Michael Fitton QC at Cardiff Crown Court.
Verrall is accused of committing the alleged offences on March 11.
He was represented by Harry Baker and the prosecution by David Pugh.
Verrall is due to stand trial on July 21.
