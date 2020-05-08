A POLICE officer who suffered alleged stab wounds when responding to a disturbance in Newport has been discharged from hospital and is recovering at home.
Sergeant Carl Blanks was injured whilst on duty in St Vincent Lane on Thursday, April 23.
A police spokesperson said the officer has now been discharged from Newport’s Royal Gwent Hospital where he was being treated and is recovering at home.
A 33-year-old man has appeared in court after being charged with the attempted murder of Sergeant Blanks, the attempted wounding of his colleague Sergeant Leighton Healan and causing arson with intent to endanger life.
The defendant is due to appear before Newport Crown Court on June 22.
