THESE six criminals were recently handed jail sentences for a range of offences, from possessing a firearm with intent to cause fear of violence to theft and assaulting an emergency worker to criminal damage.

We look at their crimes and punishment.

Daniel Hawkes

Career criminal Daniel Hawkes who has racked up nearly 100 offences is back behind bars for carrying out two burglaries.

The 30-year-old, from Pontypool, was jailed for two years after he admitted raiding a cottage and a farm.

Cardiff Crown Court heard how he stole the keys to a Volkswagen Golf car and a wallet in one break-in and bicycles in the other.

Kieron Shaw

A “coward” who headbutted his girlfriend and threatened her whilst armed with a pickaxe and potato peeler was jailed for eight months.

Kieron Shaw flew into a jealous rage after accusing his partner of cheating on him and having male friends of Facebook, prosecutor Lisa McCormick said.

The 27-year-old, from Blaenau Gwent, was blasted by Judge David Wynn Morgan at Cardiff Crown Court.

Katie Evans

Drug addict Katie Evans snatched a £1,500 iPhone from the hands of a reveller in Newport city centre who was making a call.

Prolific offender grabbed the device from her victim as he was trying to contact his friends who he had become separated from.

The defendant, a 33-year-old mother, from Newport, targeted the complainant during the early hours of the morning last summer and was jailed for 11 months.

Dean Prosser

Dean Prosser was jailed for 10 months after he pointed an air rifle at his wife’s head during a heated argument at home.

The 48-year-old, of St Sannan Road, Pontllanfraith, pleaded guilty to possessing a firearm with intent to cause fear of violence.

During his police interview, he told officers: “I wanted her to stop nagging me.”

David Toghill

David Toghill, who has an “appalling” track record, was jailed for 36 weeks after he attacked a police custody detention officer and went on his latest shoplifting spree.

The 35-year-old, of no fixed abode, assaulted Robert Holbrook at Ystrad Mynach police station and stole more than £1,500 in goods from supermarkets across Gwent and South Wales.

He targeted Aldi and Co-op stores in Pontymister, Machen, Tir-y-Berth, Talbot Green and Llanharan between October and March.

Leon Wells

Convicted killer Leon Wells stormed into his ex-girlfriend’s home when she was with her new partner after smashing his way through her front door and then threatening to burn her house down.

The former Royal Marine ran upstairs and slapped the terrified woman about after he had kicked her bedroom door off its hinges.

The 37-year-old dog breeder, formerly of Tredegar, had fallen out with her over money after she had sold one of his animals for him for £3,000, Cardiff Crown Court heard.

He pleaded guilty to assault by beating, criminal damage and threatening criminal damage.