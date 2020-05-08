TWO more people have died with the coronavirus in Gwent, meaning 249 have now passed away after contracting the disease in the area.

Nationally, 28 more people have died with Covid-19, taking the death toll in Wales 1,090.

Public Health Wales reported eight new cases of the disease in the Aneurin Bevan University Health Board area - the lowest since lockdown restrictions were imposed.

There are no new cases in Newport, which once had one of the highest cases per 100,000 population rates in the UK.

There are also no new cases in Torfaen and Monmouthshire for the second consecutive day.

In both Blaenau Gwent and Caerphilly there are four new cases.

Across Wales, 152 more people have been diagnosed with the disease - an increase on yesterday's total of 87.

The jump can be attributed to the Betsi Cadwaladr Health Board - which caters for most of North Wales - as they reported 91 new cases.

The number of confirmed cumulative cases in Wales now stands at 11,003.

It comes as First Minister Mark Drakeford today announced that the lockdown would stay in place for at least another three weeks in Wales.

Speaking at the daily press briefing, Mr Drakeford set out three changes to current restrictions.

He warned that the "virus remains a very serious threat to us all".

“The Welsh Government is guided by the latest scientific evidence, advice from our Chief Medical Officer and the latest public health advice.

"The virus remains a very serious threat to us all and we cannot be complacent in any way.

"For that reason, the stay-at-home regulations will remain in place in Wales."