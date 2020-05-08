VE DAY celebrations may have been a little more muted than planned as a result of the coronavirus lockdown, but the people of Gwent still made sure the day was marked in style.

Streets across Gwent came together (while adhering social distancing) to host street parties, picnics in their gardens and even sounding the last post.

Sonny the dog taking in the VE Day celebrations. Picture: www.christinsleyphotography.co.uk

Seven-year-old Matilda Magor

We asked you to send in pictures of your celebrations and here are some of them.

Amelia and Bella Jenkins in Essex Street, Newport

Harry, Megan and Josh Brooks

Stacey Brooks said that she and her children Harry, Megan and Josh decorated the front of their house with homemade bunting, balloons and coloured posters in the window. They also made an afternoon tea together, played games and observed the two-minute silence and watched the replay of Winston Churchill’s speech on the TV.

Marian Barnfield with the war medals and her decorated house

Eighty-seven-year-old Marian Barnfield was looking forward to celebrating VE Day with her neighbours and the whole street has made an effort in decorating their houses. Mrs Barnfield is a mother of five, grandmother of 13 and great-grandmother of seven - all of whom helped decorate her home while observing social distancing to allow Mrs Barnfield to show off her pride. She is pictured holding the medals of her late husband.

VE Day decorations in Cwmfelinfach. Picture: Karen Jones

In Cwmfelinfach, most streets have been decorated. Resident Karen Jones said: “The village felt that we needed something to keep us going in these troubling times. Everyone who has participated agrees it has given them something else to focus on.”

Emma Lou's picture of Rother Close, Bettws residents' street party

Rother Close residents in Bettws have cut a message into the grass on the nearby green to mark VE Day and are celebrating with a social distancing street party.

Emma Tulloch’s dalmatians look to be observing the minute’s silence in remembrance of those who died

Ridgeway Avenue residents Residents in Ridgeway Avenue, Newport were out in force for a socially distant street party

Bugler Wayne Gladwin playing the Last Post. Picture: www.christinsleyphotography.co.uk

The Last Post was played by buglers on Upton and Ombersley Road in Newport and the same was done in Edlogan Wharf Pontrhydyrun by Cwmbran Brass Band member Lucinda Gough.

Respects being paid in Risca. Picture: Wayne Gibbons

In Risca, respects were paid at the Pontymister Grammar School Garden of Rest with the raising of the Welsh and VE Day flags, posters were displayed in shop windows and in Crosskeys there was bunting on most streets and houses.

Buglers Andy Watson and Wayne Gladwin (L) play the last post before 2 minutes silence on Upton and Ombersley Road in Newport marking the 75th anniversary of VE Day. Picture: www.christinsleyphotography.co.uk

VE Day decorations in Cwmfelinfach