BY LAW, all businesses selling food have to be inspected and given a hygiene rating.

Businesses are ranked from five - meaning standards are excellent - to zero - meaning urgent improvement is necessary.

And with many restaurants and cafes closed during lockdown, many are relying on takeaways to provide their weekly indulgence.

Here are the food hygiene results for all the takeaways inspected in Caerphilly so far this year

- The Square Chippy

2, The Square, CF83 4DH

Food hygiene score – 0

Date of inspection: 12/02/20

- Jas Tandoori

Merchant Street, CF81 9PD

Food hygiene score – 1

Date of inspection: 19/02/20

- The New Nelson Kebab House

11 Commercial Street, CF46 6ND

Food hygiene score – 1

Date of inspection: 28/01/20

- Conti Fish Bar

1 High Street, NP11 4EY

Food hygiene score – 2

Date of inspection: 04/02/20

- Flamers

89 High Street, NP22 5NB

Food hygiene score – 2

Date of inspection: 16/03/20

- Best Kebabs

3 Hanbury Square, CF81 8QQ

Food hygiene score – 3

Date of inspection: 20/01/20

- Charcoal Grill

79 Cardiff Road, CF83 1FQ

Food hygiene score – 3

Date of inspection: 15/01/20

- Family Kebab House and USA Fried Chicken

11 Risca Road, NP11 7BT

Food hygiene score – 3

Date of inspection: 19/03/20

- Golden Dragon

29 Commercial Street, NP11 6AW

Food hygiene score – 3

Date of inspection: 03/03/20

- Linda’s House

166 High Street, NP12 1AH

Food hygiene score – 3

Date of inspection: 16/03/20

- Papa Johns

201 High Street, NP12 1AA

Food hygiene score – 3

Date of inspection: 12/03/20

- Piri Piri King

50 Cardiff Road, CF81 4GF

Food hygiene score – 3

Date of inspection: 29/01/20

- Risca Fish Bar

63 Tredegar Street, NP11 6BW

Food hygiene score – 3

Date of inspection: 27/01/20

- Sonia’s Place

1 High Street, CF83 4GF

Food hygiene score – 3

Date of inspection: 18/02/20

- The Big Fish

31 Commercial Street, NP11 6AW

Food hygiene score – 3

Date of inspection: 13/02/20

- Capital Chef

23 Thomas Street, CF83 4AU

Food hygiene score – 4

Date of inspection: 11/03/20

- Chicken and Pizza Land

7 Commercial Street, CF82 7DU

Food hygiene score – 4

Date of inspection: 18/03/20

- China Boy

65 Main Road, CF82 7PP

Food hygiene score – 4

Date of inspection: 22/01/20

- Collin’s Fish Bar

Commercial Street, NP12 2JY

Food hygiene score – 4

Date of inspection: 29/01/20

- Family Kebab House

55 Aberbant Road, NP12 0PR

Food hygiene score – 4

Date of inspection: 15/01/20

- Family Kebab Ltd

12 High Street, CF83 3LQ

Food hygiene score – 4

Date of inspection: 29/01/20

- Good Fortune Takeaway

1 Forge Road, CF83 8PH

Food hygiene score – 4

Date of inspection: 27/02/20

- Handi – Indian

74 Tredegar Street, NP11 6BW

Food hygiene score – 4

Date of inspection: 09/03/20

- Happy Garden

Hafod-Yr-Ynys Road, NP11 5BE

Food hygiene score – 4

Date of inspection: 04/03/20

- Instanbul Kebabs

3 Hanbury Road, CF81 8QR

Food hygiene score – 4

22/01/20

- Pride of Balti

145 Commercial Street, NP11 6EE

Food hygiene score – 4

Date of inspection: 23/01/20

- Sandwich Bar

1 King Street, CF81 9PW

Food hygiene score – 4

Date of inspection: 03/03/20

- Delicious Sandwich Bar

98 St Cenydd Road, CF83 2TE

Food hygiene score – 5

Date of inspection: 15/01/20

- Domino’s Pizza

Cae Mellion (CF83 1SN) and 43 Tredegar Street (NP11 6BW)

Food hygiene score – 5

- Kwong Ming

23 Heol Pontygwindy, CF83 3AD

Food hygiene score – 5

Date of inspection: 20/02/20

- Mike’s Fish Bar

6 High Street

Food hygiene score – 5

Date of inspection: 05/03/20

- Newbridge Fish Bar

16-17 Main Street, NP12 3UB

Food hygiene score – 5

Date of inspection: 04/03/20

- Pizza Pantry

21 Main Street, NP11 4PT

Food hygiene score – 5

Date of inspection: 12/03/20

- Tandoori Haven

68 Newport Road, NP11 7LZ

Food hygiene score – 5

Date of inspection: 06/03/20

- The Vegan Box

5 Pentrebane Street, CF83 1FR

Food hygiene score – 5

Date of inspection: 05/03/20

- Wing Wai

91 Cefn-Fforest Avenu, NP12 3JX

Food hygiene score – 5

Date of inspection: 05/02/20