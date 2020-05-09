BY LAW, all businesses selling food have to be inspected and given a hygiene rating.
Businesses are ranked from five - meaning standards are excellent - to zero - meaning urgent improvement is necessary.
And with many restaurants and cafes closed during lockdown, many are relying on takeaways to provide their weekly indulgence.
Here are the food hygiene results for all the takeaways inspected in Caerphilly so far this year
- The Square Chippy
2, The Square, CF83 4DH
Food hygiene score – 0
Date of inspection: 12/02/20
- Jas Tandoori
Merchant Street, CF81 9PD
Food hygiene score – 1
Date of inspection: 19/02/20
- The New Nelson Kebab House
11 Commercial Street, CF46 6ND
Food hygiene score – 1
Date of inspection: 28/01/20
- Conti Fish Bar
1 High Street, NP11 4EY
Food hygiene score – 2
Date of inspection: 04/02/20
- Flamers
89 High Street, NP22 5NB
Food hygiene score – 2
Date of inspection: 16/03/20
- Best Kebabs
3 Hanbury Square, CF81 8QQ
Food hygiene score – 3
Date of inspection: 20/01/20
- Charcoal Grill
79 Cardiff Road, CF83 1FQ
Food hygiene score – 3
Date of inspection: 15/01/20
- Family Kebab House and USA Fried Chicken
11 Risca Road, NP11 7BT
Food hygiene score – 3
Date of inspection: 19/03/20
- Golden Dragon
29 Commercial Street, NP11 6AW
Food hygiene score – 3
Date of inspection: 03/03/20
- Linda’s House
166 High Street, NP12 1AH
Food hygiene score – 3
Date of inspection: 16/03/20
- Papa Johns
201 High Street, NP12 1AA
Food hygiene score – 3
Date of inspection: 12/03/20
- Piri Piri King
50 Cardiff Road, CF81 4GF
Food hygiene score – 3
Date of inspection: 29/01/20
- Risca Fish Bar
63 Tredegar Street, NP11 6BW
Food hygiene score – 3
Date of inspection: 27/01/20
- Sonia’s Place
1 High Street, CF83 4GF
Food hygiene score – 3
Date of inspection: 18/02/20
- The Big Fish
31 Commercial Street, NP11 6AW
Food hygiene score – 3
Date of inspection: 13/02/20
- Capital Chef
23 Thomas Street, CF83 4AU
Food hygiene score – 4
Date of inspection: 11/03/20
- Chicken and Pizza Land
7 Commercial Street, CF82 7DU
Food hygiene score – 4
Date of inspection: 18/03/20
- China Boy
65 Main Road, CF82 7PP
Food hygiene score – 4
Date of inspection: 22/01/20
- Collin’s Fish Bar
Commercial Street, NP12 2JY
Food hygiene score – 4
Date of inspection: 29/01/20
- Family Kebab House
55 Aberbant Road, NP12 0PR
Food hygiene score – 4
Date of inspection: 15/01/20
- Family Kebab Ltd
12 High Street, CF83 3LQ
Food hygiene score – 4
Date of inspection: 29/01/20
- Good Fortune Takeaway
1 Forge Road, CF83 8PH
Food hygiene score – 4
Date of inspection: 27/02/20
- Handi – Indian
74 Tredegar Street, NP11 6BW
Food hygiene score – 4
Date of inspection: 09/03/20
- Happy Garden
Hafod-Yr-Ynys Road, NP11 5BE
Food hygiene score – 4
Date of inspection: 04/03/20
- Instanbul Kebabs
3 Hanbury Road, CF81 8QR
Food hygiene score – 4
22/01/20
- Pride of Balti
145 Commercial Street, NP11 6EE
Food hygiene score – 4
Date of inspection: 23/01/20
- Sandwich Bar
1 King Street, CF81 9PW
Food hygiene score – 4
Date of inspection: 03/03/20
- Delicious Sandwich Bar
98 St Cenydd Road, CF83 2TE
Food hygiene score – 5
Date of inspection: 15/01/20
- Domino’s Pizza
Cae Mellion (CF83 1SN) and 43 Tredegar Street (NP11 6BW)
Food hygiene score – 5
- Kwong Ming
23 Heol Pontygwindy, CF83 3AD
Food hygiene score – 5
Date of inspection: 20/02/20
- Mike’s Fish Bar
6 High Street
Food hygiene score – 5
Date of inspection: 05/03/20
- Newbridge Fish Bar
16-17 Main Street, NP12 3UB
Food hygiene score – 5
Date of inspection: 04/03/20
- Pizza Pantry
21 Main Street, NP11 4PT
Food hygiene score – 5
Date of inspection: 12/03/20
- Tandoori Haven
68 Newport Road, NP11 7LZ
Food hygiene score – 5
Date of inspection: 06/03/20
- The Vegan Box
5 Pentrebane Street, CF83 1FR
Food hygiene score – 5
Date of inspection: 05/03/20
- Wing Wai
91 Cefn-Fforest Avenu, NP12 3JX
Food hygiene score – 5
Date of inspection: 05/02/20