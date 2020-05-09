TODAY marks the 1,000th day since rugby player Scott Bessant suffered horrific injuries in Abersychan in circumstances that remain a mystery.

Mr Bessant was found in Pentwyn Lane, in the early hours of August 13 2017, with multiple skull fractures, a fractured neck and pelvis, 12 back fractures, a bleed on the brain, a broken collarbone, broken ribs, and diaphragm damage.

The ex-Wales Dragonhearts rugby league international is lucky to be alive, but was left permanently brain damaged and now lives in a care home. He is unable to communicate and cannot walk or talk.

And the latest trial for Mr Bessant and his family involved his admission to hospital with a chest infection and temperature, and a test for coronavirus.

“Thankfully it came back negative. After seven days in hospital having tests and in the fantastic care of the NHS, he’s now back at the care home," ,” said his sister Sian Chere.

The coronavirus lockdown has meant however, that his family has not been able to see him for weeks.

For more than 950 days, Mr Bessant’s parents Howard and Jackie visited him every day, but then the lockdown started.

"It’s so hard for everyone at the moment, and heartbreaking for his two children,” said Mrs Chere.

“All our mum and dad want to do is see their hero of a son. Their love and dedication is truly inspirational.

“It’s nearly three years since that horrific night, but as a family, we’ll never give up. We’re in talks with local authorities to have our sister Rachael’s home adapted for Scott’s complex needs. Due to COVID-19, things have been put on hold.

“We are praying we will get the go-ahead soon so we can bring Scott home where he belongs, and care for him in the family surroundings he’s always been used to."

READ MORE:

Mrs Chere said the family is "eternally grateful" to the NHS for all it has done for Mr Bessant and everyone else at this time.

"You’re under all the pressure but still found the time to let us know how he was. That truly means a lot," she said.

Mr Bessant, 36, a player and coach at Newport Titans and Torfaen Tigers, won six caps for Wales Dragonhearts, the representative side of the community game in Wales, from 2008-2010. He scored two tries in the 2008 campaign to help Wales to Community Four Nations victory.

Fundraisers have helped and continue to help his family with his treatment and care needs - and Wales Rugby League is the latest, with the last signed copy of its '100 Months of Rugby League in Wales' - detailing how the sport developed in Wales in the 2010s and signed by past and present Welsh stars of the game - now up for auction on eBay.

To bid, visit https://www.ebay.co.uk/itm/193454526955 - the auction ends on Thursday May 14.