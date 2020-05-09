A DRINK-DRIVER was caught at the wheel of a sports utility vehicle (SUV) when he was more than twice the legal limit during the coronavirus lockdown.
Gareth Richard Williams, 29, of Brierley Place, Cwmcarn, Caerphilly, was jailed for eight weeks, suspended for 12 months.
At Cardiff Magistrates’ Court, he was also banned from driving for three years.
Williams pleaded guilty to drink-driving with 73 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath.
The legal limit is 35 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath.
He also admitted driving with no insurance, driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence and taking a vehicle without consent.
Williams was stopped by police in a Nissan X-Trail SUV in the Pantside area of Newbridge on May 3.
The defendant was also fined £150 and ordered to pay a £128 surcharge.