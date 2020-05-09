A COMMUNITY initiative allowing people to signal when they are in need of support could leave vulnerable people open to crime, it has been claimed.

A group of residents in the St Julian's area of Newport have started a scheme whereby those unable to, for example, travel to the shops for food can put a colour coded sticker in their window so that other neighbours can come to their aid.

A red sticker indicates someone in need of support.

However, the scheme has drawn concern from the area's Conservative Group who believe that, while it was created with good intentions, it could attract potential burglars to the houses of those least able to defend themselves.

The group said in a statement: "We feel this scheme is highlighting the identity of those who are alone, isolated, elderly and vulnerable.

"We have not taken this decision lightly, but we strongly recommend you do not place badges in your front windows.

"We kindly ask residents who may be distributing such letters to stop."

Elsewhere in the country, schemes like the one in St Julian's have drawn similar concerns. Charities in Scarborough have warned against placing coloured stickers in windows for fear of attracting fraudsters.

A Gwent Police spokesperson said: “We recognise and understand that, during this difficult time, certain members of our society may feel isolated, frightened and out of reach.

“We would ask residents to be mindful of any scheme that could lead to the identification, potential exploitation or targeting of vulnerable people.

“While the overwhelming majority of the public would use these with the best intentions, sadly there are scammers and other criminals who may look to take advantage of our most vulnerable residents, even in times like these.

“Any person wishing to help their local community should be commended but we would urge them to volunteer through registered organisations and charities.

“We also want to remind people, particularly the elderly or the vulnerable and their family and friends, that you are not alone.

“Officers from Gwent Police will remain out in our communities doing their very best to make sure that everyone feels safe.”