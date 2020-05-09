A NEWPORT man has said he may be forced to take the law into his own hands after claiming police have failed to deal with drug dealing and other crime in his street.

David Wall, who lives on Pottery Road in Pill, said his life and that of his neighbours are being made a misery by alleged drug dealing and prostitution.

He claims that the illegal activity is being carried out from a property adjacent to his.

"Many of them are well known to the authorities, but not a lot has been done about it," he said. "Residents feel like when it comes to Pill, help is non-existent."

Mr Wall said that, despite being in regular contact with the police regarding the matter, his health has begun to suffer as a result.

"My mental health is also being affected," he said.

"People have been bashing my door and screaming through my letterbox for drugs, thinking I’m the dealer.

"Innocent people like myself have to suffer.

"I might have to take the law into my own hands. I’m that desperate.

"It’ll probably be me who ends up being prosecuted."

A spokesperson for Gwent Police said: "We’ve recently received reports of people gathering and drug activity at a property on Pottery Road, Pill.

"We are also liaising with the landlord of the property in question to resolve any issues regarding the current tenants.

"Sixteen people were recently arrested in Pill for various offences including possession with intent to supply class A, B and C drugs.

"A warrant was executed at a property on Pottery Road under the misuse of drugs act earlier in the year but nothing was found. Officers continue to monitor this situation and gather intelligence."

Specifically regarding the claims of prostitution, Gwent Police said: "Gwent Police works jointly with partners to safeguard those who are vulnerable or at risk of sexual exploitation through sex working.

"Through collaboration, we identify those at risk and aim to engage with them and make them safe through support and diversion."