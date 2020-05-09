WELSH dairy farmers who have been hardest hit by the coronavirus outbreak will be eligible for new Welsh Government funding.

Rural Affairs Minister, Lesley Griffiths MS, has announced funding for Welsh dairy farmers who have lost more than 25 per cent of their income in April as a result of Covid-19.

Eligible farmers will be able to claim 70 per cent of their lost income, up to £10,000.

This will also be extended for May as well.

The funding is aimed to help ensure they can continue to operate without impacting animal welfare and the environment.

Further details on the scheme will be announced shortly.

“The closure of the foodservice sector has had an immediate and significant impact on our dairy sector and market prices, said Ms Griffiths.

“The measures introduced so far will help provide some stability for the dairy sector, but I recognise there is a need to support those farms hardest hit by a situation which is primarily outside of their control.

“I am therefore pleased to confirm dairy farmers in Wales will be eligible for support helping them adapt to the exceptional market conditions and ensuring they can continue to operate without impacting animal welfare and the environment.

“Further details of the scheme will be announced shortly but I wanted to commit today to support this core group of dairy farmers with a payment to offset some of the financial impacts they have experienced.

“We will continue to work closely with the sector to help them address the issues they face at this difficult time.

“By working together we can ensure an optimistic future for the dairy sector and its supply chain in Wales.”

Responding to the announcement, NFU Cymru deputy president Aled Jones said: “The overnight loss of the food service market as a result of Covid-19 has affected many Welsh dairy farmers. It is causing severe financial hardship to producers supplying processors who have been most impacted by the closure of cafes, restaurants, pubs and hospitality venues.

“We are pleased that Welsh Government has recognised the impact this is having on many dairy farming businesses and has now come forward with a hardship package for those impacted most by the current market conditions.

“The package of support will help address some of the most immediate cash flow problems faced by dairy farmers, some of whom have been forced to dispose of milk because their processors have been unable to collect it and many more having received massive price cuts and significant delays to payments.

“We thank the Minister for her efforts in securing this funding at a time when we recognise the public purse is under significant pressure in dealing with the impacts of Coronavirus across the whole economy and society in general.”