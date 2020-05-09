THE NUMBER of people who have died from coronavirus in Gwent has now reached 250 after one person passed away with the disease yesterday.

Across Wales, nine people have died in the past 24 hours, taking the number of deaths to 1,099.

During that period, a further 25 people have tested positive for coronavirus in the Aneurin Bevan University Health Board region.

READ MORE:

This included 16 in Newport, four in Blaenau Gwent and three in Caerphilly.

There was one new case in both Torfaen and Monmouthshire.

It comes after Newport, Torfaen and Monmouthshire had all reported no new cases in the previous 24 hours.

Nationally, there were 118 new cases reported across Wales, a decrease on the 152 reported on the previous day.

A total of 1,096 tests were conducted in Wales on Friday.

This comes a day after First Minister Mark Drakeford announced an extension to the lockdown period.

Mr Drakeford did signal lockdown measures would be cautiously relaxed throughout the next three weeks.

From Monday, people can exercise more than once a day, but this should still be local.

Plans are also being made to safely reopen libraries and municipal recycling centres, and garden centres can open provided they comply with the physical distancing duty.