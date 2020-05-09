TRANSPORT Secretary Grant Shapps did not give any details when asked about reports that the UK was set to bring in a 14-day quarantine period for people coming into the country.

Mr Shapps said that nothing has been officially announced with regard to the aviation sector, adding that it faces "both a short-term problem because people are not flying now and a longer term recovery issue."

The secretary said he and the Chancellor have approached the aviation sector to say that if the furlough scheme and loan arrangements do not fit the bill to help them, then there can be "bespoke"conversations which can take place.

He said this is happening "in a number of different aviation cases".

Airport Operators Association chief executive Karen Dee said the plan would have a "devastating impact" on the aviation industry and the wider economy.

"If quarantine is a necessary tool for fighting Covid-19, then the Government should act decisively to protect the hundreds of thousands of airport-related and travel-related jobs across the UK," she added.

Airlines UK called for a "credible exit plan" to be detailed by the Government, with a support package perhaps including an extension to the job retention scheme and tax reliefs.

"We need to see the detail of what they are proposing," a statement added.

Mr Shapps denied that the Government's messaging strategy was "confusing", and said it was completely consistent to tighten measures at borders yet loosen other lockdown measures.

He added: "I think that most people are more than capable of understanding what is meant.

"As the first secretary said when he announced the five principles, he said at that time there will be some places where we will wish to tighten and there will be other places of course where social distancing, or habits, or messaging may loosen.

"So I think it's completely consistent with the plan."

The latest figures from the Department of Health show 31,587 people had died in hospitals, care homes and the wider community after testing positive for coronavirus.

The number of daily coronavirus tests fell below Health Secretary Matt Hancock's 100,000 target for a seventh day in a row.

Mr Shapps said 96,878 tests were conducted in the 24 hours to 9am on Saturday, down from 97,029 the day before.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson is expected to announce only a "modest" easing of the coronavirus lockdown similar to Wales in his press conference on Sunday.

Welsh First Minister Mark Drakeford said on Saturday the Prime Minister's announcement for England would be "very much in line" with the "very smallest" easing granted in his nation.

However, Mr Johnson's announcement will only be relevant to people living in England, with decisions on Welsh lockdown measures being made by the Welsh Government.

Speaking on BBC Radio 4's Today programme, Mr Drakeford said he did not expect the alterations to be announced by the PM on Sunday to differ much from his own.