A 47-YEAR-OLD from Risca has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a man was stabbed multiple times on Friday evening.
Police were called to an incident Llanarth Square in Pontymister at around 5.30pm on Friday, May 8.
A 39-year-old man sustained stab wounds to his back, chest and leg.
He was taken to the University Hospital of Wales, where he is in a stable condition.
The 47-year-old man remains in police custody.
Detective Inspector Michelle Chaplin adds: “Shortly after the incident yesterday, we arrested a man from the Risca area on suspicion of attempted murder, he remains in police custody.
“We currently have extra officers patrolling the Risca area and carrying out house to house enquiries.
“I can confirm we are not looking for anyone else connected to this incident but we appealing for any witnesses or any individuals who may have any information relating to this, to please contact Gwent Police on 101, quoting log reference: 2000158365
“You can also contact the force via the Gwent Police Facebook and Twitter pages and you can report any information anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”
