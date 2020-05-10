A ROUND-UP of recent Gwent cases heard at Cardiff Magistrates’ Court.

BENJAMIN JENKINS, 44, of British School Close, Abersychan, Pontypool, was ordered to carry out 60 hours of unpaid work after he admitted racially aggravated harassment.

He must also pay £85 costs and a £95 surcharge.

CHRISTOPHER PAUL LAMBERT, 38, of St David’s Road, Abergavenny, was fined £700 after he admitted two counts of breaching a restraining order.

He must also pay £85 costs and a £70 surcharge.

AILSA GRINDLEY, 41, of The Brades, Caerleon, Newport, was fined £40 after she admitted speeding at 35mph in a 30mph zone on Cardiff’s A4161.

She was also ordered to pay £85 costs and a £32 surcharge and his licence was endorsed with three penalty points.

THOMAS MICHAEL MATTHEWS, 29, of Blaendare Road, Pontypool, was fined £220 after he pleaded guilty to speeding at 39mph in a 30mph zone on Cardiff’s A4161.

He was also ordered to pay £85 costs and a £32 surcharge and his licence was endorsed with three penalty points.

DEVON WILLIAM MORGAN, 21, of Ringwood Hill, Newport, was fined £220 after he pleaded guilty to speeding at 37mph in a 30mph zone on Cardiff’s A4161.

He was also ordered to pay £85 costs and a £32 surcharge and his licence was endorsed with three penalty points.