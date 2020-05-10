BY LAW, all businesses selling food have to be inspected and given a hygiene rating.

Businesses are ranked from five - meaning standards are excellent - to zero - meaning urgent improvement is necessary.

And with many restaurants and cafes closed during lockdown, many are relying on takeaways to provide their weekly indulgence.

Here are the food hygiene results for all the takeaways inspected in Blaenau Gwent so far this year

- Curry Hut Balti House

4a Carmel Street, NP12 1DG

Food hygiene score – 0

Inspection: 16/01/20

- Brynmawr Tandoori Balti

6 Market Square, NP23 4AJ

Food hygiene score – 1

Inspection: 13/03/20

- Chop Suey House

28 Commercial Street, NP22 3DH

Food hygiene score – 1

Inspection: NP22 3DH

- Peking Tom

86 High Street, NP13 3BN

Food hygiene score – 1

Inspection: 09/01/20

- Rassau Fish Bar

4 School Road

Food hygiene score – 1

Inspection: 02/03/20

- Five Star Fish Bar

12 Tillery Street, NP13 1HT

Food hygiene score – 2

Inspection: 06/02/0

- Gourmet House

59 Mount Pleasant Road, NP23 6JJ

Food hygiene score – 2

Inspection: 05/03/20

- Ashvale Supper Bar

47 Ashvale, NP22 4AG

Food hygiene score – 3

Inspection: 29/01/20

- MB Fish Bar

26 Commercial Street, NP22 3DH

Food hygiene score – 3

Inspection: 13/02/20

- Spice Valley

80 High Street, NP13 3BN

Food hygiene score – 3

Inspection: 06/02/20

- Tredegar Balti House

14 Castle Street, NP22 3DF

Food hygiene score – 3

Inspection: 13/03/20

- Classic Fish Bar

87 Bailey Street, NP23 4AN

Food hygiene score – 4

Inspection: 24/02/20

- Glyncoed Fish Bar

Heol Pen Y Cae, NP23 5UD

Food hygiene score – 5

Inspection: 24/02/20

- Good Taste

17 Commercial Street, NP22 3DH

Food hygiene score – 5

Inspection: 11/02/20