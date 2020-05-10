BY LAW, all businesses selling food have to be inspected and given a hygiene rating.
Businesses are ranked from five - meaning standards are excellent - to zero - meaning urgent improvement is necessary.
And with many restaurants and cafes closed during lockdown, many are relying on takeaways to provide their weekly indulgence.
Here are the food hygiene results for all the takeaways inspected in Blaenau Gwent so far this year
- Curry Hut Balti House
4a Carmel Street, NP12 1DG
Food hygiene score – 0
Inspection: 16/01/20
- Brynmawr Tandoori Balti
6 Market Square, NP23 4AJ
Food hygiene score – 1
Inspection: 13/03/20
- Chop Suey House
28 Commercial Street, NP22 3DH
Food hygiene score – 1
Inspection: NP22 3DH
- Peking Tom
86 High Street, NP13 3BN
Food hygiene score – 1
Inspection: 09/01/20
- Rassau Fish Bar
4 School Road
Food hygiene score – 1
Inspection: 02/03/20
- Five Star Fish Bar
12 Tillery Street, NP13 1HT
Food hygiene score – 2
Inspection: 06/02/0
- Gourmet House
59 Mount Pleasant Road, NP23 6JJ
Food hygiene score – 2
Inspection: 05/03/20
- Ashvale Supper Bar
47 Ashvale, NP22 4AG
Food hygiene score – 3
Inspection: 29/01/20
- MB Fish Bar
26 Commercial Street, NP22 3DH
Food hygiene score – 3
Inspection: 13/02/20
- Spice Valley
80 High Street, NP13 3BN
Food hygiene score – 3
Inspection: 06/02/20
- Tredegar Balti House
14 Castle Street, NP22 3DF
Food hygiene score – 3
Inspection: 13/03/20
- Classic Fish Bar
87 Bailey Street, NP23 4AN
Food hygiene score – 4
Inspection: 24/02/20
- Glyncoed Fish Bar
Heol Pen Y Cae, NP23 5UD
Food hygiene score – 5
Inspection: 24/02/20
- Good Taste
17 Commercial Street, NP22 3DH
Food hygiene score – 5
Inspection: 11/02/20