FOR this week's Five of the Best, we put together another compilation of some of our favourite positive stories that you might have missed from the past week.

Gwent artist paints tribute to Colonel Tom Moore

Patrick Killian, who grew up in Cwmcarn, has paid tribute to Colonel Tom Moore after his appeal tops more than £32 million with a fantastic painting.

Meet the Newport sisters cycling their estate every day to raise money for the NHS

Ellie (left) and Abi (right)

Ellie and Abigail Keohane decided to try and ride 26 miles in a week around Glan Llyn, Newport for the Aneurin Bevan University Health Board - but by day six they had already reached more than 49 miles.

Newport fundraiser nominated for Positive Role Model award

Ayesha Khan, 24, has been nominated for an award at the National Diversity Awards.

MORE NEWS:

Feed Newport aiming to deliver 35 food parcels per day to city's vulnerable

Feed Newport CIC are planning to deliver hundreds of food parcels to those in need during Ramadan with the help of city takeaways.

A thank you to bus drivers and workers from the people of Gwent

Stagecoach South Wales' bus and coach drivers and workers have been thanked by the public and their management for their work during the coronavirus pandemic.