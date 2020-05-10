AN ADDRESS in Pill has been shut down by police after a raid last week.

Police obtained a warrant to raid the property under the Misuse of Drugs Act.

A police spokeswoman said: "On Thursday, May 7, a warrant was executed by the Pill Neighbourhood Policing Team under the misuse of drugs act.

"No controlled drugs were located, however, after partnership working with the landlord, Western Power, Sexual Exploitation Advocacy Support Service and the Newport City Council Environmental Health, the address was closed and support offered to those located inside.

"Officers from Gwent Police are continuing to patrol the area."

Earlier this week, a Pill resident described help dealing with alleged drug dealing and prostitution in the area was "non-existent".

David Wall, who lives on Pottery Road, said: "People have been bashing my door and screaming through my letterbox for drugs, thinking I’m the dealer.

"Innocent people like myself have to suffer."

Responding to Mr Wall's comments, a spokesperson for Gwent Police said: "We’ve recently received reports of people gathering and drug activity at a property on Pottery Road, Pill.

"We are also liaising with the landlord of the property in question to resolve any issues regarding the current tenants.

"Sixteen people were recently arrested in Pill for various offences including possession with intent to supply class A, B and C drugs.

"A warrant was executed at a property on Pottery Road under the misuse of drugs act earlier in the year but nothing was found. Officers continue to monitor this situation and gather intelligence."

Specifically regarding the claims of prostitution, Gwent Police said: "Gwent Police works jointly with partners to safeguard those who are vulnerable or at risk of sexual exploitation through sex working.

"Through collaboration, we identify those at risk and aim to engage with them and make them safe through support and diversion."