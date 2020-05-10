WASTE incinerator plant Rechem opened at New Inn, Pontypool, in 1974 and at its height employed 120 people. The plant dealt with toxic chemicals and, as a result, attracted protests from residents who said it polluted the area. Owners Shanks Chemicals closed the plant in 2002 due to changes in the market.

South Wales Argus:

Protests at the Rechem site in New Inn

South Wales Argus:

Police outside the Rechem site in New Inn

MORE NEWS:

South Wales Argus:

More protests at the Rechem site in New Inn

South Wales Argus:

Workers on site at Rechem in New Inn

South Wales Argus:

Workers on site at Rechem in New Inn

South Wales Argus:

Workers on site at Rechem in New Inn

South Wales Argus:

More protests at the Rechem site in New Inn

South Wales Argus:

More protests at the Rechem site in New Inn

South Wales Argus:

The Rechem site from the air