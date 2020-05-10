WASTE incinerator plant Rechem opened at New Inn, Pontypool, in 1974 and at its height employed 120 people. The plant dealt with toxic chemicals and, as a result, attracted protests from residents who said it polluted the area. Owners Shanks Chemicals closed the plant in 2002 due to changes in the market.
Protests at the Rechem site in New Inn
Police outside the Rechem site in New Inn
More protests at the Rechem site in New Inn
Workers on site at Rechem in New Inn
Workers on site at Rechem in New Inn
Workers on site at Rechem in New Inn
More protests at the Rechem site in New Inn
More protests at the Rechem site in New Inn
The Rechem site from the air
