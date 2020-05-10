Despite the lockdown meaning we can’t get out as often as we may like. The members of the South Wales Argus Camera Club have been making use of their daily exercise to bring us fantastic images from across Gwent. Here are some of our favourites to have been sent in recently. For more, or to join, visit facebook.com/groups/argusphotosgroup
Bathing blue tit in Newport. Picture: Julie Saunders
Buttercups in Caerleon. Picture: Lindsay Williams
View from the top of Twmbarlwm. Picture: Stephen Collier
The Monmouth to Brecon Canal. Picture: Christine Norris
Full moon over Coity Ridge, Blaenavon. Picture: Robin Birt
Red damselfly. Picture: Carl Dyer
View over Cwmbran from Sebastopol. Picture: Alan Phillips