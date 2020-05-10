Despite the lockdown meaning we can’t get out as often as we may like. The members of the South Wales Argus Camera Club have been making use of their daily exercise to bring us fantastic images from across Gwent. Here are some of our favourites to have been sent in recently. For more, or to join, visit facebook.com/groups/argusphotosgroup

Bathing blue tit in Newport. Picture: Julie Saunders

Buttercups in Caerleon. Picture: Lindsay Williams

View from the top of Twmbarlwm. Picture: Stephen Collier

The Monmouth to Brecon Canal. Picture: Christine Norris

Full moon over Coity Ridge, Blaenavon. Picture: Robin Birt

Red damselfly. Picture: Carl Dyer

View over Cwmbran from Sebastopol. Picture: Alan Phillips