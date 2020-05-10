IT'S not difficult to guess what building this picture shows. If so, share your memories of the area over the years by commenting here, by writing to Sarah Wigmore at sarah.wigmore@gwent-wales.co.uk

How it looked in days past

How it looks today

Last week's Now and Then was Victoria Place, off Stow Hill. Here's what you said:

Today we have a photo dating from the 1980s or 1990s of Victoria Place off Stow Hill. These were fine town house for the well-heeled of Newport in the latter 1800s. They had basements in which were the kitchens, no doubt staffed by servants. In the 1940s and 1950s, these houses became slums with many families occupying each one, including in the basements. At the time of the photo, these houses had been renovated and brought back to their grandeur and are now very desirable. A few years ago this road was used in a TV drama, road signs and TV aerials removed and yellow lines covered up. To the left is the aptly named Hill Street and to the right is Victoria Road leading to the "Old Man's Park" - children believed that the statue of Lord Tredegar came to life at night, this statue is now in Bridge Street outside the Natwest Bank. I used to attend the Congregational Chapel in Commercial Street, when it had to close due to falling numbers, we merged with the Congregational Chapel in the photo and where our daughter was christened. This chapel is now a mosque.

Dave Woolven, Newport

The picture in this weeks now and then (May 3) is of Victoria Place off Stow Hill, Newport. In the background is Hill Street.

Joan Sutcliffe, St Julian’s, Newport