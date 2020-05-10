THE number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in Welsh hospitals has risen by 223 to 11,344, according to the latest figures from Public Health Wales (PHW).

The deaths of another 12 coronavirus patients have been reported since yesterday, bringing the total suspected death toll from the virus outbreak in Wales to 1,111.

The new figures come following the Welsh Government's announcement that the nationwide lockdown measures – designed to slow the spread of the virus – would continue for the next three weeks, with minor adjustments.

In a statement this afternoon, PHW's Dr Giri Shankar said: “We seem to have passed the peak and flattened the curve of new cases of Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) in Wales, which appears to be an indication of the effectiveness of lockdown measures.

"We are currently working with Welsh Government to determine the best approach for when the lockdown is eventually eased.

“Novel coronavirus (Covid-19) is still circulating in every part of Wales, and the single most important action we can all take in fighting the virus is to stay at home.

"We want to thank each and every person across Wales for doing their bit to help slow the spread of the virus."

In the Aneurin Bevan University Health Board (ABUHB) area, the latest figures show the number of confirmed cases has risen by 33 to to 2,304 – the second-highest total of any health board area in Wales.

Of those new cases, 15 were recorded in Newport (bringing the total to 770), six each in Caerphilly (634) and Monmouthshire (283), four in Blaenau Gwent (306), and two in Torfaen (311).

One more person has died with Covid-19 in the ABUHB area, bringing the total to 251.

Across Wales, 2,017 tests for Covid-19 were carried out on Saturday.

So far, the health service in Wales has carried out 48,268 tests for Covid-19 on 41,334 people. Of those individuals, 29,990 (roughly 72 per cent) have tested negative.