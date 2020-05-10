NEWPORT Folk Club is looking to lift the spirits of care home residents across Wales by creating a virtual music concert.

The club would normally meet every Thursday, but due to lockdown measures, have had to switch their focus to providing online entertainment.

Their virtual concert has been uploaded to YouTube so it can be easily be shared in care homes across the country.

It features sing-a-long classics recorded by members of the Folk Club, including Que Sera, Sera, Sunshine Of Your Smile, Teenager In Love, It’s A Lovely Day, Walk Tall, and Someone To Watch Over Me.

Club chairman Bryn Millichip said: “So many people think that care home residents are people who grew up in the war years, but that’s no longer the case.

“Most residents grew up with the music of the 1950s and 1960s and we’ve tried our best to cater for them.

“In this time of lockdown, and even when it eases a little, we want people to know we’re thinking of them.

“We’re privileged to have members who play significant concerts in their own right.

“They record albums that sell very well, so these videos are well worth a watch. Our patron, Huw Williams, is a hugely popular performer. We’re thrilled he appears twice on our virtual concert.

“We so hope the staff will enjoy the performance too, and if it makes their jobs even the tiniest bit easier, we’ll be delighted.

“They’re the heroes, and we’re in total awe of what they do.”

The video is downloadable through Newport Folk Club’s website - newportfolkclub.co.uk