COVIDIOTS are continuing to flout strict lockdown rules to visit a Gwent beauty spot.

Police have today fined visitors who travelled to the picturesque Blaencuffin Canyons near Abertillery and Pontypool.

Their defiance came despite people in Wales still being urged to stay at home to help prevent spread of Covid-19.

On Twitter, Gwent Police said: “Blaenau Gwent Officers have issued several fines to people at Blaencuffin Canyons this afternoon after they ignored police signage and continued to breach Coronavirus regulations.”

This tweet came just two hours after they had warned: “There is a Dispersal Order in place at Blaencuffin Canyons, BG and Torfaen officers are on patrol, breaching this order can result in a fine and/or arrest!!”

Last month, large groups of people from Somerset, Bristol and Cardiff descended there.

On a Saturday and Sunday, April 25 and 26, police officers had to disperse tourists from an area which is known locally as The Canyons and on the border of Blaenau Gwent and Torfaen.

The attraction boasts spectacular views and a blue lagoon and is popular with walkers.