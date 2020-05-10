A CAR crashed with police in Newport this afternoon.
The collision happened at the junction of Wharf Road and Archibald Street in the Maindee area of the city at around 3.30pm.
Police officers attending the collision site. Picture: Jacob Lee
A fire engine also attended but it is not believed there were any serious injuries.
The crash happened this afternoon. Picture: Jan Sivak
