A CAR was allegedly targeted in a suspected arson attack in the early hours of the morning over the weekend.
South Wales Fire Service attended the scene of the incident at 1.39am today in Somerset Way in the Bulwark area of Chepstow.
A spokesperson said it is believed the fire was "started deliberately".
On Twitter, Gwent Police's Monmouthshire Officers account wrote: "One male arrested this morning for arson on a vehicle last night in Chepstow area."
