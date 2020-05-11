STAGGERING public support for the NHS in Gwent has seen almost £80,000 raised through a fundraising effort that is making a huge difference to patients and staff in the area during the coronavirus crisis.

More than 1,800 donations have been made to a JustGiving campaign launched by the charitable arm of Aneurin Bevan University Health Board at the end of March, in response to queries from members of the public as to how they could help as the pandemic began to hit the NHS hard.

Staff at Parade House care home in Monmouth, with items received through donations made to the Aneurin Bevan University Health Board JustGiving appeal

So successful has been the response - described as "truly humbling" - that the money raised has also benefited care homes and their residents across Gwent.

Tanya Strange, the health board's associate director of nursing, said donations from members of the public, community groups and NHS partners have been "wonderful".

"More than 1,500 personal donations have been received that are making such a difference to our patients and staff," she said.

Staff at Blaen-y-Pant House, Newport, with items received through donations made to the Aneurin Bevan University Health Board JustGiving appeal

“The donations are wide ranging - from essential toiletries and nightwear for our patients, electronic tablets and smart phones to support patient-to-relative and clinician-to-relative communication, linen bags for patients possessions, activities for children and adults with mental health needs, hand cream and sweets for our staff.

“So generous have the donations been that we have also been able to ensure that residents in 98 care homes who are vulnerable, or who have no family, have also received essential supplies.

“We have been truly humbled by the response to our JustGiving fundraising page. It has been phenomenal and the money raised will enable the health board to consider additional purchases for the wellbeing of our staff and patients now and in the future.

Staff at Claremont Court, Newport, with items received through donations made to the Aneurin Bevan University Health Board JustGiving appeal

"For example, due to the money raised, every ward in the hospital will now be issued with electronic devices to aid communication during these challenging times.

“We would sincerely like to thank everybody for their support. The kindness and compassion shown by the whole community has really embedded the ethos that we are all in this together.”

The health board’s Just Giving page has raised £79,643 to date, which includes the £10,000 Wales and Juventus star Aaron Ramsey donated just days after its launch.

Staff at Aria Care Home, Newport, with items received through donations made to the Aneurin Bevan University Health Board JustGiving appeal

Where the money donated has been spent so far

Walkie talkies for parents and children

55 patient devices (iPads, iPhones) so patients keep in touch with loved ones

Well-being supplies for those with mental health issues

Ward-based activities: CD players, radios, adult colouring books

Children’s wards: toys and activities

Intercom for baby unit to reduce footfall and infection risk

Essential supplies for nurses supporting Covid-19 patients

Hand cream for staff

33 ‘Trees of Hope’ for personal messages - staff, patients and public can hang notes of hope on a tree in a ward.

The money has also been spent generally on staff wellbeing, essential patient supplies, and a bereavement initiative relating to Covid-19.

Staff at Medhurst Care Home, Cross Keys, with items received through donations made to the Aneurin Bevan University Health Board JustGiving appeal

The health board has also listed some of the items that companies and individuals have donated:

Patient devices

Intellectual Property Office has donated 18 iPads and iPhones

Six iPads on loan from Digital Communities Wales

Tesco Ebbw Vale donated six iPads

Refurbished iPads donated to Royal Gwent

Kindles

Donations of essential supplies

500 donations from individual people

More than 1,000 items donated through Amazon Wish List

Tesco has donated more than a hundred pyjamas, underwear and socks

Church of Latter-day Saints donated 1,500 toiletry packs

Boots supplied toiletries through the ‘fare-share’ scheme

Donations of PPE from a host of companies, including Coleg Gwent and Tata Steel

More than 25,000 disposable car seat covers, which “prevent cross-infection for all community teams” were donated within 48 hours by 35 different companies.

Hospital staff with with items received through donations made to the Aneurin Bevan University Health Board JustGiving appeal

Sewing and Knitting

More than 400 linen bags for patient possessions

100 staff scrub bags

‘Thank You' donations

700 Easter Eggs from Wilko