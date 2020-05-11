A HAIRDRESSER from Abersychan has redecorated the front of her salon to bring a spark of positivity to passers-by.

Syran John, 50, said she wanted to find a way to show her appreciation for the NHS staff working through the coronavirus pandemic.

Mrs John - who owns Syran John Hairdressers on Broad Street - hopes the new design will put a smile on the face of anyone who passes by it.

“When we first went in to lockdown, it was so surreal,” she said. “You saw all this horrible news and people were dying.

“Then everyone started clapping for the NHS, and I wanted to do something to show my appreciation for them putting their lives on the line and saving lives.

“I’d been decorating the inside of the salon while we are closed to stop me from going stir crazy.

(The colourful tribute to NHS workers at Syran John Hairdressing in Abersychan. Picture: Syran John)

“As the salon is double fronted, we were able to do a big rainbow.

“I just wanted to say thank you. We know quite a few people that work for the NHS, and they’ve loved it.

“I’m proud that it has brought a smile to their faces.”

(Syran John's colourful tribute to NHS workers at her salon in Abersychan. Picture: Syran John)

It took Mrs John and her husband three days to complete.

“We’ve had a good response on social media. It’s such a horrid time, so I think people need a bit of positivity at the moment.

“I am so proud of our NHS and I am proud to be able to give something back to them to show our appreciation.”