Coronavirus latest as First Minister reaffirms 'advice has not changed in Wales'

By Tom Moody

    First Minister reaffirms "advice in Wales has not changed."
  • Lockdown in Wales continues for three more weeks, but slight changes come in to force today.
  • People are able to exercise more than once a day - but must do so locally, with the exercise not involving any significant travel.
  • Garden centres are able to reopen if social-distancing rules can be followed.
  • Local authorities can also start planning how to safely reopen libraries and municipal recycling centres.