A 47-YEAR-OLD man has been charged with wounding after an incident on Friday night which left a man in hospital with multiple stab wounds.
The man, from Risca, is due to appear in court today (Monday).
He was arrested on Friday after an incident in Llanarth Square, Pontymister.
A 39-year-old man from the area was taken to the University Hospital of Wales with stab wounds to his back, chest and leg.
A police spokesman said: "The 47-year-old man, from Risca, who was arrested after an incident in Llanarth Square, Pontymister where a man suffered stab wounds on Friday has been charged with wounding.
"He is due to appear in court today, Monday, May 11.
"We'd like to thank the general public and local community for assisting us with our enquiries in the area."
