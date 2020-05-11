PRIME Minister Boris Johnson yesterday laid out “the first sketch of a road map for reopening society” in England.

He lifted a number of lockdown restrictions, including permission to sunbathe and play sports with other members of your household.

But in Wales the situation is different, with new lockdown regulations announced on Friday and coming into force today.

Here are the things Boris Johnson announced yesterday that do not apply to Wales

- People who cannot work from home are being actively encouraged to go to work instead of being told to go only go if they must

In Wales, the advice has not changed.

You must stay at home and only travel to work “where it is not reasonably practicable to work from home,” the Welsh Government guidance says.

The guidance added: “If you cannot work from home then you can still travel for work purposes, providing you are not showing coronavirus symptoms and neither you nor any of your household are self-isolating.”

- People can take unlimited amounts of outdoor exercise and even play sports with members of their household

In Wales, people are now allowed to take more than one form of exercise a day.

However, the Welsh Government has not said that you can play sports with members of your own household.

- People can drive to locations take their daily exercise

This is not the case in Wales.

Any exercise must remain “local”.

The guidance says: “This means any exercise should start and end at home and not involve going a significant distance from home.

“No journeys of any significant distance should be taken, for example, just in order to exercise in the countryside or at beauty spots.”

However, those with “health or mobility issues” may need to travel in order to take their exercise and in this instance the location should be the nearest practical place.

- People can sunbathe in the local park

In Wales, you are still not allowed to sunbathe, have picnics or stay in your local park.

The guidance says: “It (exercise) is not intended to be a social activity during the emergency period nor should it be an excuse for leaving the home for other purposes.

“Similarly people should seek to avoid exercising on paths or in parks or other places they are aware can be busy.

“Going for a walk and then having a picnic or spending a prolonged period on a park bench, for example, is not considered to be exercise and is not intended to be a reasonable excuse.”

- Couples and friends living in different homes will be able to meet up in parks

This is not the case in Wales.

As quoted above, there should be no “social activity” during exercise.

(You cannot meet other members of your household in parks. Picture: PA)

- Schools may begin to reopen by June 1 at the earliest along with the phased reopening of shops

This is not the case in Wales.

Yesterday, First Minister Mark Drakeford confirmed that schools in Wales will not “return to normal” on that date.

Any decision on a return to school will be taken by the Education Minister Kirsty Williams.

- Outdoor cafes could begin to reopen in July, along with public places including churches and cinemas

The Welsh Government has not said that outdoor cafes, churches and cinemas could being to open in July.

However, garden centres will be allowed to reopen this week.

- Stay alert, control the virus, save lives

(A new slogan has replaced the 'stay-at-home' message in England.)

The new slogan introduced in England has been rejected by the First Minister.

The stay-at-home message has not changed in Wales.

Mr Drakeford said: "Our advice has not changed in Wales.

"Wherever you can you should stay at home.

"If you need to leave home for work, exercise or shopping, you should stay local and stay alert."

"If you go out, stay local and stay safe."