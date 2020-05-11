AN INDIAN restaurant in Monmouthshire has been able to provide free meals to NHS staff after a local finance company stepped in to help.

Indian Summer in Monmouth town centre had been providing meals to key workers at half price to do its part in helping the coronavirus relief effort.

Owner Shaz Miah and staff members Sazzad Ahmed and Mohon Uddin have been serving half-price meals to key workers for over a month, but resources wouldn’t stretch far enough to allow them to provide the meals completely free of charge.

That was until the owner of Sheppard Davies Asset Management – also based in the town – decided to chip in.

Mr Miah says that on Thursday the owner, who wishes to remain anonymous, committed to supporting Indian Summer financially by subsidising the other 50 per cent of the costs of the meals so that the restaurant could provide meals for free.

“He is a regular customer here and said he had read in the Argus what we were doing and that he wanted to get involved,” said Mr Miah, “it’s brilliant and shows the spirit of tradespeople within the town.

“He said that he wanted to help in any way he could but hadn’t known how until this point. I’d love to see more businesses joining forces like this to help our key workers.”

Indian Summer will be providing the meals from Tuesday, May 12, and will then be offering free meals between Sunday and Thursday for the rest of the lockdown period.

If you would like to take advantage of Indian Summer’s offer, you must take proof of identification to prove you are a key worker.