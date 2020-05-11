THERE have been no new deaths from coronavirus reported in Gwent in the last 24 hours.

Nationally, five more people have died with Covid-19 in Wales, bringing the total to 1,116.

As it stands, there have been 251 confirmed coronavirus deaths in Gwent - as reported by Public Health Wales.

There are 124 new cases of the disease in Wales, a decrease on yesterday's rise of 223.

There are 15 new cases in the Aneurin Bevan University Health Board area, which covers Gwent.

Seven of those are from Newport, four from Blaenau Gwent, three from Monmouthshire and one from Caerphilly.

There are no new confirmed cases in Torfaen.

r Giri Shankar, Incident Director for the Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak response at Public Health Wales, said:

“Social distancing rules remain in effect. Public Health Wales fully supports the small adjustments made to the regulations which includes allowing people to exercise more than once a day.

"However, people should stay local. This means any exercise should start and end at home and not involve going a significant distance from home.

“We seem to have passed the peak and flattened the curve of new cases of Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) in Wales, which appears to be an indication of the effectiveness of lockdown measures. We are currently working with Welsh Government to determine the best approach for when the lockdown is eventually eased."