THE prime minister’s decision to relax lockdown measures in England “will no doubt cause confusion for residents” in Wales and risks putting more strain on police resources, Gwent’s Police and Crime Commissioner has warned.

Boris Johnson announced on Sunday that several lockdown restrictions would be lifted – including allowing people to drive for exercise – but these measures do not apply in Wales.

The Welsh Government has made minor changes to restrictions, for example allowing people to exercise more than once a day.

The Police and Crime Commissioner for Gwent, Jeff Cuthbert, said while the message from the Prime Minister “will no doubt cause confusion for residents”, people should continue to follow Welsh Government advice.

He said this was to “stay home, make only essential journeys, protect the NHS and save lives.”

“The danger now is that people from parts of England, and particularly the boarder counties, will be under the impression from the Prime Minister’s statement that it is okay to drive to Wales for exercise and activities.

“It must be made clear that it is not.

“Doing so risks putting a greater strain on our public services, including policing in Gwent.”

Mr Cuthbert said he will be the four Welsh police and crime commissioners and chief constables to discuss “a joined up approach to dealing with the issues this is likely to cause.”

In Wales, people should not drive to a location to exercise unless they have “health or mobility issues.”

Exercise should be carried out locally and “should start and end at home”, the Welsh Government says.

Those who do not follow the rules can be stopped by police and fined.