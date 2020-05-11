A MAN has been arrested on suspicion of supplying Class-A drugs following a Gwent Police raid on a house in Newport earlier today (Monday).
Specialist officers carried out a drugs warrant at a house in Devon Place, arresting a 56-year-old man from the Newport area.
He was also arrested on suspicion of money laundering, and is currently in police custody.
Anyone concerned about the supply or use of drugs in their community should contact Gwent Police by calling 101 or sending a direct message with information to the force's Facebook or Twitter pages.
Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555111.
