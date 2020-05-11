GWENT'S political representatives have expressed concerns over potential confusion as a result of a variation in lockdown guidance in Wales and England.

On Sunday, Boris Johnson lifted a number of lockdown restrictions, including permission to sunbathe and play sports with other members of your household.

Although these changes only apply in England, with Wales taking a much more cautious approach to lifting lockdown, .

READ MORE:

'I don't think they've got it right over the border' - First Minister reaffirms Wales' cautious approach to pandemic.

£80,000: The amazing and 'truly humbling' amount raised to help patients and staff in the NHS in Gwent during the coronavirus crisis.

The lockdown measures Boris Johnson introduced that do not apply to Wales.

Conservative Member of the Senedd (MS) Nick Ramsay said this would be a particular issue for his constituents on the English border in Monmouth.

"There’s definitely confusion amongst the public, I’ve received a number of queries that confirms this," he said. "We need much more work explaining the current policies to the public.

"I think people are understandably anxious and need reassurance.

"It’s certainly more of an issue for border areas like Monmouthshire where many people live near to the border and cross it regularly."

Torfaen MP and shadow home secretary Nick Thomas-Symonds urged the Prime Minister to work with the devolved nations to provide a clear message when it comes to lifting lockdown.

And Newport East MP Jessica Morden said she has received questions from constituents on whether regulations apply in Wales, or are solely for England.

"Mixed messaging emanating from Whitehall and the impact that this could have in our area is not helpful," she said.

"I've had legitimate questions from constituents including whether the two metre social distancing law in the workplace - which the Welsh Government have brought in - applies in England, whether constituents in areas like construction and manufacturing should now travel to England to work, and around people travelling to Monmouthshire from England to exercise."

Labour MP for Islwyn Chris Evans said it was important for the public to "exercise common sense"

"The key issue is the pandemic has no respect for borders," he said. "Where possible, we need to work together as nations to bring this country back together."

Already during lockdown, people have travelled from England to walk at beauty spots in Torfaen.

The borough's MS Lynne Neagle said she was "really worried" about people continuing to travel to into Wales.

"We have already seen people travelling from Somerset to beauty spots like the canyons in Pontypool," she said. "I am also extremely worried about the confusion caused to the significant numbers of my constituents who travel to England to work.

"The health of my constituents and the health of the workers who are continuing to support us through this awful pandemic are my priority."

With Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland taking a more cautious path than Westminster, the question of devolution has risen.

Mr Ramsay said: "I think my constituents would rather the various governments of the UK liaised and came forward with a joint approach.

"I think the consequences for devolution are yet to be realised and depend very much on the effect of the different policies and where we are in months and years to come."

"If nothing else this has certainly raised awareness of the impact of devolution," added Monmouth's Conservative MP David Davies.