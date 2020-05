A MAN was remanded in custody after he was charged following an alleged stabbing on Friday evening.

Vytautas Skinkys, 47, of Park Place, Pontymister, Risca, appeared before Cardiff Magistrates’ Court.

The defendant is accused of wounding Adrius Brazaitis with intent in Llanarth Square, Pontymister, at around 5.30pm on Friday, May 8.

Skinkys is due to appear before Cardiff Crown Court on June 8.