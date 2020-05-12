FOR young people across Gwent, the coronavirus lockdown has meant not being able to see their beloved grandparents.

So, on our Facebook page, we asked you to send in messages and pictures from young people to their grandparents saying how much they are missing them during the lockdown – and the response we received was incredible.

Here are just a few of the pictures and messages we received. If you sent a message in and it hasn't been included, don't be disappointed – we received so many we can't feature them all at once, but we will feature every message and picture we received in the coming weeks and days.

Elsie and Freya are missing Nanny and Grandad so much! We can’t wait for sleepover movie nights and ballet lessons to start again. We love you so much.

We miss you nan can’t wait to see you again. Hi bampy we are all missing you and can’t wait to see you again love Caitlin Courtney and Ajay xxx

Miss seeing your beautiful face nanny Lisa, I am very sad but at least we are all staying safe. I hope it’s calmed down by my 1st ever birthday so I can give you a BIG BIG hug love Ellis x x x

Mila, 22 months, is missing her Grancha so much and cannot wait to be reunited for lots of fun, singing, dancing, cuddles and everything in between!

Can’t wait to visit my Nanny Newport and Grancha for lots of cwtches and kisses. I also have a little surprise for you...I’ve started to walk on my own!! Love you both lots and lots Aneurin xxx

This is Emelia Foley from Blaenavon. She is nine months old. She hasn't seen her nanny and her other nanny and grampy for two months. She has video calls with them, but she is looking forward to seeing them and her aunty, uncles and cousins when this is all over. As long as everyone stays in and stays safe that's all that matters as she plans on making up for lost time and spending lots of time with them when this is over. Love you nanny g, nanny f and grampy. Also, aunty Rachel, Oscar and Immy xx

Nanna Gill and Bampy Marty,

We love you so much and missing you like crazy, can’t wait to have hugs, kisses and play time with you both!

Love your girls Ffion and Emilee xx

To the best grandparents in the world - Granny and Grumpy Stevens, Nanny and Granchie Hackling and Grandad and Nanny Saffin - We miss you, love you and can’t wait to see you for Giant cuddles xxxx

Elijah Bluebird: It’s so sad not having huge cuddles and kisses from my favourite person every week. I can’t wait till we can play, throw sticks in the water and make yummy food together again. Love you lots Nanny xxx

Here is Hallie age six and Tomos age 19 months, they miss ALL their grandparents Karen, Darren, Helen and great grandparents Patrica, Pat and Alun SO MUCH. They can’t wait for play dates and Peppa Pig marathons with them after this!

Natalie Gurner said: I want to send a message to my grandparents Jane & John Diggings from Marshfield.

We miss you so so much and can't wait to see you again soon for big hugs & nan's special trifle. Stay strong and safe.

Love all your grandchildren Ben, Nat, Meg, Sam, Mollie, Joe & Freddy and great-grandchildren Shae, Reggie, Neo & Indie. Xxx

