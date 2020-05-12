BY LAW, all businesses selling food have to be inspected and given a hygiene rating.
Businesses are ranked from five - meaning standards are excellent - to zero - meaning urgent improvement is necessary.
And with many restaurants and cafes closed during lockdown, many are relying on takeaways to provide their weekly indulgence.
Here are the food hygiene results for all the takeaways inspected in Monmouthshire so far this year
- Babylon Gardens
33a Moor Street, NP16 5DE
Food hygiene score – 1
Inspection: 12/03/20
- My Food Heaven
Private address
Food hygiene score – 2
Inspection: 13/03/20
- Chef’s Kebab & Pizza House
14 Newport Road, NP26 4BQ
Food hygiene score – 3
Inspection: 16/01/20
- Frydays Fish Bar
4 Rother Avenue, NP7 6DB
Food hygiene score – 3
Inspection: 05/02/20
- Weeks & Co
13 Newport Road, NP16 4GB
Food hygiene score – 3
Inspection: 14/01/20
- Wok U Like
88 Newport Road, NP26 4BR
Food hygiene score – 3
Inspection: 14/01/20
- Yummies
1-2 Cinderhill Street, NP25 5EX
Food hygiene score – 3
Inspection: 17/03/20
READ MORE:
- Takeaway ratings for Newport
- Takeaway ratings for Torfaen
- Takeaway ratings for Blaenau Gwent
- Takeaway ratings for Caerphilly
- Magor Chinese Take Away
The Square, NP26 3HY
Food hygiene score – 4
Inspection: 19/02/20
- Breakfast Kitchen/Chozen Noodles
Magor Motorway Service Area
Food hygiene score – 5
Inspection: 13/02/20
- Kibbys Fish Bar
48A Bulwark Road, NP16 5JN
Food hygiene score – 5
Inspection: 28/01/20
- Mardy Fish & Chips
Hereford Road, NP7 6HU
Food hygiene score – 5
Inspection: 14/02/20
- The New Red Lantern
180d Newport Road, NP26 4AA
Food hygiene score – 5
Inspection: 16/01/20