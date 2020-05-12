BY LAW, all businesses selling food have to be inspected and given a hygiene rating.

Businesses are ranked from five - meaning standards are excellent - to zero - meaning urgent improvement is necessary.

And with many restaurants and cafes closed during lockdown, many are relying on takeaways to provide their weekly indulgence.

Here are the food hygiene results for all the takeaways inspected in Monmouthshire so far this year

- Babylon Gardens

33a Moor Street, NP16 5DE

Food hygiene score – 1

Inspection: 12/03/20

- My Food Heaven

Private address

Food hygiene score – 2

Inspection: 13/03/20

- Chef’s Kebab & Pizza House

14 Newport Road, NP26 4BQ

Food hygiene score – 3

Inspection: 16/01/20

- Frydays Fish Bar

4 Rother Avenue, NP7 6DB

Food hygiene score – 3

Inspection: 05/02/20

- Weeks & Co

13 Newport Road, NP16 4GB

Food hygiene score – 3

Inspection: 14/01/20

- Wok U Like

88 Newport Road, NP26 4BR

Food hygiene score – 3

Inspection: 14/01/20

- Yummies

1-2 Cinderhill Street, NP25 5EX

Food hygiene score – 3

Inspection: 17/03/20

READ MORE:

- Magor Chinese Take Away

The Square, NP26 3HY

Food hygiene score – 4

Inspection: 19/02/20

- Breakfast Kitchen/Chozen Noodles

Magor Motorway Service Area

Food hygiene score – 5

Inspection: 13/02/20

- Kibbys Fish Bar

48A Bulwark Road, NP16 5JN

Food hygiene score – 5

Inspection: 28/01/20

- Mardy Fish & Chips

Hereford Road, NP7 6HU

Food hygiene score – 5

Inspection: 14/02/20

- The New Red Lantern

180d Newport Road, NP26 4AA

Food hygiene score – 5

Inspection: 16/01/20