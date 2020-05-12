A MAN was jailed after he attacked an accident and emergency nurse who was trying to help him.
Craig Sheen, 34, of Chepstow Road, Newport, pleaded guilty to assaulting Sue Jefferies at the city’s Royal Gwent Hospital last week.
He also admitted assaulting Gamel Abdulla by beating at the hospital on the same day, May 7.
Sheen pleaded guilty to criminal damage at Newport Central police station on the next day when he flooded his cell with toilet water and threw wet toilet roll at a camera.
The damage came to £45.32.
The court heard the offence against the emergency worker was “so serious because the nurse was trying to assist him”.
Sheen was jailed for a total of 12 weeks and he was ordered to pay a £128 victim surcharge.