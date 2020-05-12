A DANGEROUS driver who crashed into a police car following a high-speed chase on the M4 motorway and through Newport has been remanded in custody.
Levi Arron Jermyn, 23, of Clevedon Road, Newport, was arrested after he fled from the scene when he collided with officers in Maindee on Sunday afternoon.
He appeared before Cardiff Magistrates’ Court where he pleaded guilty to dangerous driving, driving whilst disqualified, driving with no insurance and possession of cannabis.
MORE NEWS
- More covidiots fined for defying lockdown to visit Gwent beauty spot
- UK nations must work together in Covid-19 fight: PM
- Can I meet someone not from my household in Wales?
Jermyn’s sentence was adjourned to Newport Crown Court on May 26.
In a statement released after the crash, a Gwent Police spokesperson said: “We responded to an incident in Malpas Road, Newport on Sunday 10 May at around 3.10pm, when a black Volkswagen Passat failed to stop after a request from officers.
“Following an apparent pursuit on the M4 and through Newport, where the Volkswagen reportedly was driving in the direction of oncoming traffic, the car collided with a police car on Wharf Road, close to the junction with Archibald Street.
“The suspect then allegedly fled the vehicle following the collision but was shortly arrested afterwards by officers.”