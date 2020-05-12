WOULD-BE tourists thinking of visiting Wales are being urged to delay their trip until further coronavirus restrictions have been lifted by the Welsh government.

Although people in England are now able to travel as far as they wish to exercise, additional restrictions on movement remain in place in Wales.

In an open letter, first minister Mark Drakeford and a number of other leading Welsh politicians and police chiefs called on people to continue to follow the ‘stay home’ guidelines.

MORE NEWS:

The letter reads: “Wales is a beautiful and welcoming country but, like other administrations across the United Kingdom, the Welsh Government has placed restrictions on non-essential travel at this time of national emergency.

“We have taken this action to protect health and protect our NHS by limiting the transmission of Covid-19 in communities in Wales.

“The vast majority of people are respecting the restrictions and are making strong efforts to adhere to them. We are asking everyone to continue to respect these measures. In particular, we are asking all owners of second homes in Wales to act responsibly and to avoid travelling to those homes until restrictions have been lifted.

“The Welsh Government and Public Health Wales have been clear throughout the emergency period that anyone leaving or remaining away from the place where they are living without a reasonable excuse is committing an offence.

“Crucially, they are also putting themselves and the communities to which they travel at risk. They are placing an avoidable strain on the police, adding pressure to our health services and additional demands on supply chains.

“We look forward to welcoming you back once it is safe again to do so. Until then please stay home, protect the NHS, save lives.”