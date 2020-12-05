South Wales Argus
Coronavirus live updates as no new deaths reported in Gwent

By Dan Barnes

    There were no new deaths from coronavirus reported in Gwent in the latest Public Health Wales update.
  • Nationally, five more people have died with Covid-19 in Wales, bringing the total to 1,116.
  • As it stands, there have been 251 confirmed coronavirus deaths in Gwent.
  • There are 124 new cases of the disease in Wales, a decrease on Sunday's rise of 223.
  • There are 15 new cases in the Aneurin Bevan University Health Board area, which covers Gwent.
  • Seven of those are from Newport, four from Blaenau Gwent, three from Monmouthshire and one from Caerphilly.
  • There are no new confirmed cases in Torfaen.
  • We will post all the latest updates here as they break.