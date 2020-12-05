Coronavirus live updates as no new deaths reported in Gwent
- There were no new deaths from coronavirus reported in Gwent in the latest Public Health Wales update.
-
- Nationally, five more people have died with Covid-19 in Wales, bringing the total to 1,116.
-
- As it stands, there have been 251 confirmed coronavirus deaths in Gwent.
-
- There are 124 new cases of the disease in Wales, a decrease on Sunday's rise of 223.
-
- There are 15 new cases in the Aneurin Bevan University Health Board area, which covers Gwent.
-
- Seven of those are from Newport, four from Blaenau Gwent, three from Monmouthshire and one from Caerphilly.
-
- There are no new confirmed cases in Torfaen.
-
- We will post all the latest updates here as they break.
