A WOMAN was remanded in custody after she was charged with possessing heroin with intent to supply.

Charlotte Hathaway, 34, of Penmaen Close, Cefn Hengoed, Caerphilly, appeared before Cardiff Magistrates’ Court.

The alleged offence is said to have taken place on May 4.

Hathaway is due to appear at Newport Crown Court on June 3.