RESIDENTS in Monmouthshire have expressed concerns after prime minister Boris Johnson announced differing lockdown guidelines to those revealed by Wales’ first minister Mark Drakeford days before.

While Mr Johnson laid out the first steps of a re-opening of society in England, including allowing people to travel in their cars for exercise, Mr Drakeford only announced very moderate changes, saying people must continue to exercise locally.

Karen Baker, who lives in Llanthony, says her neighbour who owns a campsite has received several more visitors since Saturday which she sent away.

MORE NEWS:

She said she had seen a rise in around 20 cyclists per day, as well as drivers parking up to go on walks, which she feels will only increase following the new guidelines in England.

She said: “They come because they think they won’t get caught because we’re out of the way. We have a lot of elderly residents in the valley. I’ve told people the park is closed and they shouldn’t be here.”

In his speech on Sunday, Mr Johnson said those who are not key workers but cannot work from home should be “actively encouraged to go to work”.

For Adam Massey, who lives in Raglan and works in Bristol, this has become particularly confusing.

Adam Massey

He said: “I’m a contractor working in Bristol and I had to attend site today. While I was there they told me I could now work from the office. The company is very good at social distancing, and I don’t have an issue attending, but the work is not essential, so I don’t know where I stand if I get pulled over.”

Today, Mr Drakeford said: “There is nothing different in the rules on either side of the border when it comes to work, other than that the two-metre social distancing rule is law in Wales.

“There is a difference in tone rather than rules, and it’s important people to go to work where it is safe for them to do so.

“My advice is to discuss the matter with your employer to make sure steps have been taken to guarantee all measures are in place.”

Graham Powell, who lives in Abergavenny, said that while he feels secure as he works and lives in Wales and has no need to cross the border, he knows many people are confused.

Graham Powell

He said: “We’re facing a nationwide crisis but the devolved structure is leading to muddled messages and I fear there is a power struggle between national capitals.

“Devolution hasn’t brought government closer to people, it has led to misunderstanding.”