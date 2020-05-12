RESIDENTS have until next month to submit comments to a controversial planning appeal for 300 homes near Cefn Fforest.

The original application submitted by developer Persimmon was recommended for approval by Caerphilly council planners, but councillors rejected the proposal following strong local opposition.

The plans include a range of two, three and four-bedroom houses, open spaces and a new access road built from Heol Pit-y-Cieliogod and Beaumaris Way.

Following an appeal from the developers, local residents now have a chance to resubmit their opinions on the proposal.

In the original application, two petitions against the proposal were received – one with 67 signatures and one with 90 signatures.

The petitions focused on the highway implications of the development and asked for a feasibility study from the Highways Authority to assess the impact of the development on the existing network.

Blackwood councillor Kevin Etheridge said: “I call on the minister to oppose this application in the interests of public opinion, and outside the settlement boundary.”

He also raised concerns about the infrastructure and the impact on highways, schools, and doctors in the area.

Anyone wishing to make a comment should email wales@planninginspectorate.gov.uk using the reference number APP/K6920/A/19/3226294.

The deadline is June 12 and comments should not be longer than 3000 words.