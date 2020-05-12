A RESIDENT at a Blaenavon care home celebrated her 102nd birthday on Friday

Winifred Williams celebrated her big day at Arthur Jenkins Care Home, where she has lived for the past six years,

Although her family were not able to visit Mrs Williams for her birthday, son-in-law John Gibbings said she had been looking forward to her birthday.

READ MORE:

Mrs Williams did receive flowers from her family for her big day, as well as from Blaenavon Town Council.

As her birthday coincided with VE Day, Mrs Williams celebrated with a joint birthday and VE Day party, packed with games and sing-a-longs.

Mrs Williams, known as Win, has lived at Arthur Jenkins Care Home for the past six years.

She was born in Pontnewynydd in 1918.

From there she met her husband Thomas James Williams, known as Jim. They got married when she was 21 and moved to Pontypool.

Mrs Williams said she loved to go out dancing every weekend with friends when she was younger.

(Winifred Williams celebrates her 102nd birthday at Arthur Jenkins Care Home in Blaenavon. Picture: Arthur Jenkins Care Home)

She used to work at the Royal Ordnance Factory, known as 'The Dump', in Glascoed making ammunition.

She then started working in Panteg Hospital and she was there until she retired.

She finished then to look after her husband who had cancer.

Mrs Williams has one daughter - Marilyn - and a total of 33 grandchildren and great-grandchildren.